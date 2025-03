House votes down censure motion against PM

Listen to this article

The House convenes to vote on the censure motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday morning. (Screenshot from Thai Parliament channel)

The House voted down the Opposition's censure motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during its brief session on Wednesday morning.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha started the session at 10am when 487 House representatives were present.

The House voted against the no-confidence motion by 319 to 162 with seven abstentions. Mr Wan announced the vote result and closed the session right away.