BJT sees 2nd MP hit with 10-year ban

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Mukdawan Luengsinil, the Bhumjaithai Party's (BJT) MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, cannot contest or vote in an election for the next decade as punishment for violating the election law.

The ruling came after the Election Commission (EC) petitioned the court to punish her.

The EC said it found sufficient evidence to believe the MP colluded in vote-buying in Constituency 8 of the southern province during the 2023 general election.

This involved paying 500 baht apiece to voters, for a sum total of 25,000 baht, according to the ruling.

Ms Mukdawan, suspended from her duties as an MP since July 5 when the court formally agreed to hear the EC's petition, will also face criminal prosecution.

She now ranks as the second BJT MP to face a 10-year ban from politics after Suwanna Kumphiro, who won the 2023 poll in Bueng Kan's Constituency 2, was disqualified and faced a similar ban ordered by the court last month.

Protocol dictates that after Wednesday's ruling, the EC must ask the cabinet to issue a royal decree to organise a by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Constituency 8 in 45 days' time.

The poll expenses, estimated at eight million baht, must be covered by Ms Mukdawan.

This by-election is expected to be highly competitive, said a source.

While BJT has up to four strong candidates to choose from to secure its turf, the rival Democrat Party has made it clear it will field Chinnaworn Boonyakiat, a former MP in this southern constituency, said the source.

Kongkiat Ketsombat, a local politician and son-in-law of Mr Chinnaworn, is also believed to be considering applying for candidacy under the Kla Dharma Party's banner.

Kla Dharma, led by Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, was some months ago taken over by defectors from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP). The PPRP was formerly under the Pheu Thai Party-led government before it was booted out of the coalition. Since then, Kla Dharma has become part of the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government and is thought to wield political influence in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Komdej Matchimwong, a former PPRP candidate in Constituency 7 of the province, will likely emerge as the United Thai Nation Party's candidate for Constituency 8, the source added.