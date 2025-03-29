Thamanat dismisses cabinet rejig rumour

Capt Thamanat Prompow, chief adviser to the coalition Kla Dharma Party, speaks to reporters at parliament on March 24, 2025. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Capt Thamanat Prompow, chief adviser to the coalition Kla Dharma Party, on Saturday dismissed rumours that his younger brother, Akara Prompow, would lose his position as deputy minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives to a member of the Thai Sang Thai Party.

In response to speculation about an upcoming cabinet reshuffle — suggesting that his younger brother might be replaced as part of a "betrayal deal" — Capt Thamanat said that he had not heard such rumours and was not involved in decisions made by the ruling Pheu Thai Party, to which his brother belongs.

He said the Kla Dharma Party has no role in Pheu Thai's internal affairs, and any cabinet changes would be at Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's discretion.

He also rejected claims of vote-buying in the recent no-confidence debate, asserting that such practices are unnecessary as the government already has stable support.

"Parties have the right to work with the government based on their ideological stance," he added.

Regarding the upcoming by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Constituency 8, Capt Thamanat said that Kla Dharma has prepared a candidate but is awaiting a final decision from the coalition government.

"If the government agrees not to field a candidate, we will respect that decision and refrain from contesting, but if any coalition party decides to participate, we are ready to enter the race," said the former agriculture minister.

When asked about the possibility of the coalition Bhumjaithai Party contesting the seat, he expressed confidence in Kla Dharma's candidate and added that the competition would not affect the coalition government's unity.

He also outlined the party's long-term goals, particularly its preparations for the 2025 general election. He said that the party is establishing branches across the country and recruiting candidates to strengthen its position.