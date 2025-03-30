Paetongtarn leads Natthaphong for PM but People’s Party crushes Pheu Thai: polll

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, centre, stands with Opposition Leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, who went to greet her after the premier survived a no-confidence motion on March 26. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, is most favoured for the post of prime minister while the People’s Party remains the most popular political party in a survey for the 1st quarter of 2025 conducted by Nida Poll.

In the previous Nida poll, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition and the People’s Party, was the most favoured choice for the position of prime minister, narrowly leading Ms Paetongtarn, and his party had a substantial lead over the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

The poll was carried out on Mar 24-27 by telephone interviews with 2,000 respondents aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country.

Asked who they would support for the post of prime minister today, the answers were as follows:

- 30.90% were for Paetongtarn “Ung-Ing” Shinawatra of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, the current prime minister. The respondents said they admired Pheu Thai’s policies and wanted to give Ms Paetongtarn and her party a further opportunity to prove their commitment.

- 22.90% for Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut of the People’s Party. He was favoured for representing a new generation of leadership, with qualities such as transparency, honesty, and policies that resonate with the public.

- 23.50% said they were yet to find anyone suitable for the post

- 8.45% for Pirapan Salirathavibhaga of the United Thai Nation Party due to his expertise, integrity, and clear policy direction.

- 3.90% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party, citing her leadership experience, honesty, and strong political stance.

Other choices included Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul who received support from 2.85% of respondents, Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on who had 1.70% of respondents’ support and Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, 1.20%.

People's Party continues to lead Pheu Thai When asked which political party they presently support, the People’s Party came first with 37.10%, followed by the Pheu Thai Party (28.05%), "no suitable political party” (13.75%), the United Thai Nation Party (8.75%), the Democrat Party (3.65%), the Bhumjaithai Party (3.35%), the Thai Sang Thai Party (2.00%), and the Palang Pracharath Party (1.85%).

The rest, 1.50%, were for other political parties including Prachachat Party, Chartthaipattana Party, Chart Pattana Party, Klatham Party, Thai Ruamphalang Party, Liberal Party, and Pen Tham Party.