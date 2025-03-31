BJT member Ekkarat faces expulsion

The Bhumjaithai (BJT) Party is expected to consider expelling its MP for Khon Kaen Ekkarat Changlao, who was recently spotted at a rival Kla Dharma Party event to establish a branch in the northeastern province.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday said his party members had initiated a proposal requesting the party to review Mr Ekkarat's conduct and oust him from the party.

Mr Anutin said the party must have grounds for an expulsion and the details will be discussed.

However, he said, as interior minister, he was busy overseeing relief efforts after the earthquake and had no idea when the party meeting would be held.

Mr Ekkarat was spotted at the event in Khon Kaen on Saturday congratulating his son, Pitakchon, who was appointed a Kla Dharma branch chief.

Ekkarat: Close with Capt Thamanat

The event was attended by Kla Dharma heavyweights, including Capt Thamanat Prompow, the party's chief adviser.

Previously, Mr Ekkarat said he would defect to the Kla Dharma Party should he be expelled from the BJT, noting he would "work more comfortably [at the new party]".

He said he had raised the matter with Mr Anutin, who understood his reason.

Mr Ekkarat said he believed the party would expel him soon rather than wait for him to quit during the next poll. The expulsion will allow him to move to another party and keep his MP status.

He said he foresaw no issues because both the BJT and Kla Dharma parties are part of the Pheu Thai-led coalition.

Mr Ekkarat said he mulled over the matter for half a year and chose Kla Dharma because he has close ties with Capt Thamanat.