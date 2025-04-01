Bribe-stripped MP's wife takes over after election rerun win

Elections: The Bhumjaithai Party successfully defended its seat in Bueng Kan after its candidate won a by-election on Sunday in an uncontested race.

Disqualified MP's wife wins his seat

Orn-uma Boonsiri received 46,167 votes in the by-election in Constituency 2, to take the seat left vacant by her husband, Suwanna Phumphiro, who was stripped of his MP status after a court rulingt went against him in a vote-buying case.

The Supreme Court found him guilty of electoral fraud in connection with gifting assets to a local temple and organising entertainment activities to lure voters. The court annulled his right to contest elections or vote in one for 10 years and also ordered him to pay the cost of staging the by-election.

Ms Orn-uma was the lone candidate in the by-election in which 8,779 cast a no-vote in a contest that saw a 52% voter turnout. A realtor, she runs a firm which also renovates run-down houses for sale in Bangkok and Pathum Thani.