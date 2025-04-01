Casino push is too fast, critics say

Listen to this article

Officials seize gambling chips and cash during the gambling den raid in Nakhon Nayok province on Feb 3, 2025.

Casino-entertainment complex opponents voiced concern over the way the government was pushing the scheme, saying it appeared to be rushed without sufficient public scrutiny or a proper feasibility study.

Their remarks on Monday came after chief government whip Wisut Chainarun indicated that the entertainment complex bill, approved by the cabinet on March 27, will likely be scrutinised by April 9.

Senator Veerasak Vijitsaengsri wrote on Facebook that the scheme is a highly divisive issue, with about 60% of people in favour and 40% against.

While the government claimed that the casino-entertainment complex proposal had undergone a public hearing, the senator argued that public input went largely unnoticed.

He also questioned the benefits of the scheme, which supporters claim will generate more revenue for the state, eradicate underground gambling and resolve bribery and corruption related to illegal gambling.

Mr Veerasak said that while the state might collect some revenue from this project, the actual beneficiaries will be investors prioritising profit over social impacts.

As for tackling underground gambling, he said the issue of underground lotteries remains unresolved despite various efforts, including increasing the volume of government lottery tickets.

Mr Veerasak also voiced scepticism about the 50-million-baht bank account requirement, saying this would attract only the wealthy who already travel abroad to gamble legally.

"I am not completely against it. But if revenue is the only focus, it would be too late to address social impacts," he said.

Former election commissioner, Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, pointed to irregularities in a recent survey conducted by the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) on his Facebook page. He said the results of the survey, which polled 71,303 people, showed almost identical levels of support for every aspect of the scheme, with 80.6% to 80.75% of people voting in favour of each of the eight topics. Statistically, it implied that 57,500 out of 71,303 respondents gave the same answers, he said.

"Even from Mars, the result looks improbable. Yet, the cabinet believes it," he said.

In a social media post, Parit Wacharasindhu, a People's Party (PP) MP, urged the public to closely monitor the government's attempt to fast-track the bill before the present parliamentary session concludes on April 10.

He said four meeting days remain for the current session, with at least 11 urgent bills pending review.

"Let's see what method will be used here to push the casino bill ahead of the others," the PP lawmaker said.

Mr Parit also criticised the lack of a feasibility study which, according to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, would be conducted after the bill is approved.

"Why after and not before? If the study suggests it should be dropped ... won't it be a waste of time?" he said.