Protest targets PM residence

A group of demonstrators gathered on Tuesday outside the prime minister's official residence in protest against the government's entertainment complex bill and the online gambling bill that was being deliberated by the cabinet on Tuesday.

A few hundred people made their way to the Phitsanulok Mansion residence as they stepped up their calls against the two draft bills, which they claimed would "destroy the country" by compromising people's morals.

The protest came in response to the government's decision to seek parliamentary deliberation of the entertainment complex-casino bill by April 9, a day before the current House session ends. They claim the process was being rushed without heeding the voice and will of the public.

Protest leader Pichit Chaimongkol said the government's claim that it would use the casino revenue to look after the disabled and the elderly was merely a political ploy.

The protest occurred as Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong to discuss the online gambling bill.

PM's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil said the government was not rushing to pass it into law and that the government policy statement related to the bill had already been given to parliament. The bill was drafted carefully by the Council of State, the government's legal arm, he said.

Mr Chousak said the entity allowed to invest in an entertainment complex, according to the bill, would have to seek licences for at least four types of businesses and could not invest solely in a casino itself.

The timing of the deliberation of the bill was not a problem, he said, because it still requires approval from the Upper House and some revisions may be necessary.

Mr Chousak said the House committee can revise certain details, such as the proportion of the total space in each entertainment complex the casinos can occupy. The limit is currently set at 10%.