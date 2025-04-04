Bhumjaithai Party denies rift with Pheu Thai

The Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) has dismissed reports of rifts with coalition leader Pheu Thai, insisting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's recent visit to Buri Ram province, the BJT's political stronghold, was not a political manoeuvre.

Chaichanok Chidchob, BJT secretary-general, said the coalition remains strong. Party co-founder Newin Chidchob's decision to welcome the PM and lead her on a tour of Chang International Circuit had no political implications, Mr Chaichanok said.

Mr Newin, seen as the party's de-facto leader, was simply acting as a courteous host, and the party wanted to share the "Buri Ram Model" with the premier so it can be adapted to suit other provinces, said Mr Chaichanok.

Ms Paetongtarn was in Buri Ram to open a government workshop on provincial development. She was accompanied by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Interior Minister Sabeeda Thaised and senior interior officials, including permanent interior secretary Atthasit Samphanrat.

According to Mr Chaichanok, Chang International Circuit was showcased as a model for event hosting as it was built with a focus on spectator experience and affordable ticket pricing. He insisted that renewing Thailand's contract to host MotoGP there was not raised during the prime minister's visit. Both the premier and the tourism and sports minister, Sorawong Thienthong, already confirmed that any decision would be based on economic viability rather than politics, he said.

Rumours about the government's plan to end its sponsorship of the MotoGP Grand Prix surfaced recently after Mr Newin posted on Facebook that the Sports Authority of Thailand had informed him the government would extend the contract beyond next year's race.

When asked if her meeting with Mr Newin signalled an improvement in the relationship between the two parties, Ms Paetongtarn said: "We've never been in conflict to begin with."

The government signed a deal to host the MotoGP GP at Buri Ram's Chang International Circuit from 2018 to 2020, with an annual fee of 300 million baht. The contract was extended again from 2021 until 2025 for 324 million baht annually.