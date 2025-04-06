Govt urged to come clean over Thaksin

'Give former PM official role, or get him out,' argue critics

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3. (Photo: Narendra Modi's Facebook account)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa on Saturday moved to clarify that the meeting between former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a personal one.

However, critics pointed out that it underscores Thaksin's considerable influence on government policies, despite his lack of an official position.

Mr Maris said the meeting between Mr Modi and Thaksin on April 3 was a private discussion and unrelated to the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) Summit held in Bangkok on Friday.

He spoke out on Saturday after public attention was drawn by a photo Mr Modi posted on social media on Thursday in which he is seen shaking hands with Thaksin.

In his post, he wrote: "It was a delight to meet Mr Thaksin Shinawatra, the former prime minister of Thailand. He has extensive experience in governance and policymaking. He is a great friend of India and had a warm relationship with Atal Ji."

He added they discussed India-Thailand cooperation and its benefits for both nations, touching on potential collaboration in areas such as defence, trade and culture.

On Friday, Mr Modi also shared a post about a meeting with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during the Bimstec Summit, expressing condolences for recent earthquake casualties in Myanmar and affirming India's support.

They discussed enhancing bilateral ties, particularly in infrastructure, capacity building and regional connectivity.

Meanwhile, former Nakhon Si Thammarat MP Thepthai Senpong criticised Thaksin on Facebook, questioning how appropriate it was for him to meet international leaders.

He said the former prime minister appears to be acting as if he is the current premier too and noted the backdrop of the photo of him and Mr Modi, featuring both the Thai and Indian national flags, resembling an official state event.

Mr Thepthai labelled Thaksin a figure of "extra-constitutional influence" and also asked whether Thaksin had met other foreign leaders during the summit and whether official venues like Government House had been used to welcome these leaders.

The former MP urged the government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Mr Thaksin's daughter, to clarify Thaksin's role.

Mr Thepthai also argued that if Thaksin is playing such an active diplomatic role, the government should formally appoint him as the prime minister's adviser or senior statesman, instead of allowing him to function informally beyond constitutional oversight, shielding him from parliamentary scrutiny.