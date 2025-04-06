Council's ethics probe delay concerning Thaksin Shinawatra draws flak

Tul: No reason to put it off

A political activist opposes the Medical Council's decision to postpone an ethics review of doctors who treated former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, saying it should proceed as scheduled to maintain public trust.

Tul Sittisomwong, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine and a member of the Medical Council, will submit a letter to the council's committee on Tuesday, demanding they move forward with the ethics probe of doctors involved in Thaksin's treatment at the Corrections Hospital and the Police General Hospital.

Thaksin, who was jailed for corruption charges, was treated outside prison for 180 days, from Aug 22 2024 to Feb 18 2025, sparking public concerns over propriety.

Dr Tul said the case is under intense social scrutiny, and any delay only intensifies public doubts.

He criticised the Medical Council's decision announced on Friday to postpone the probe, arguing the receipt of additional documents from the Corrections Department and Police General Hospital after the submission deadline of Jan 15 2025 only fuels mistrust.

"I urge the council to reject the documents which came late and proceed with the review according to the original plan for the meeting on April 10. If postponement is necessary, it should not extend beyond the next scheduled meeting," he said.

Somchai Srisuthiyakorn, a former member of the Election Commission, on Saturday raised concerns about the delay as well.

He questioned the legitimacy of the postponement, noting the documents were submitted after deadline on April 1, and criticised the council for allowing such delays.

"If the probe is postponed due to new documents, this process will never end," he said. He also asked whether the council was serious about the matter.