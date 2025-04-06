Bhumjaithai Party debuts new all-blue logo

Bhumjaithai members take a group photo at the party's head office, which features the party's new, all-blue logo. (Photo: Bhumjaithai Party)

The Bhumjaithai Party marked its 16th anniversary on Sunday by unveiling a new, all-blue logo, which its leader Anutin Charnvirakul said represented unity, loyalty and the party’s commitment to political stability.

The party celebrated the milestone at its headquarters on Sunday with a merit-making ceremony led by Mr Anutin and party secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob. The ceremony featured both Buddhist and Islamic rituals, which were meant to highlight the diversity within the party.

Representatives from other parties, including Pheu Thai, Chartthaipattana, United Thai Nation and Democrat parties, also attended the event.

After the ceremonies concluded, the party kicked off its annual general assembly, during which party members discussed revisions to internal regulations and formalised the adoption of the new all-blue logo.

Even before the all-blue logo was adopted, Bhumjaithai Party was often referred to as the “Blue Party” by the public and in media reports.

Mr Anutin said the colour symbolises the party’s commitment to Thai identity, patriotism, religious values and loyalty to the monarchy under a democratic system with the King as the head of state.

In his speech about the new logo, Mr Anutin also highlighted the party’s resilience over the past 16 years, whether as a governing party or an opposition party.

He emphasised the party’s commitment to serving the people, whether its members hold an official position or not.

Mr Anutin said blue represents many things, including peace, unity, strength, stability, boldness, wisdom and loyalty, which are qualities that define Bhumjaithai’s ideology.

In the speech, Mr Anutin called on all Bhumjaithai Party members to embrace the new logo and reaffirm the party’s commitment to democracy, national unity and readiness to face global challenges together with the people of Thailand.