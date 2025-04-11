Bill eyes NCPO order repeals

Chaturon Chaisang (file photo)

Pheu Thai Party list-MP Chaturon Chaisang is pushing forward a bill to revoke 23 orders issued by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

The proposed legislation is expected to be tabled for consideration in the upcoming parliamentary session.

As chairman of the parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing outdated NCPO directives, Mr Chaturon provided an update on the bill's progress on Thursday.

After seven months of deliberations, the committee has finalised its review of the 23 orders deemed unnecessary or no longer appropriate, in alignment with cabinet recommendations.

"The bill is now ready for its second and third readings in the next session," he stated, expressing confidence that it will win approval from both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Mr Chaturon also noted that the committee may eventually repeal up to 55 NCPO orders, with an additional 22 still under review. These remaining orders are being addressed through ongoing collaboration with various government bodies and civil society organisations.

Among the orders targeted for repeal are those that infringe on civil liberties, such as NCPO Order 49/2014, which criminalised political support. Mr Chaturon argued that such measures violate constitutional guarantees of peaceful assembly and fundamental principles of the rule of law.

He added that the complexity and technical nature of the remaining 22 orders have delayed their repeal, as some involve broader administrative policies or require new legislation as a replacement.

To fully dismantle the legacy of the NCPO, Mr Chaturon emphasised the need for continued cooperation among the government, relevant agencies, and parliament.