BJT's coalition loyalty queried

Bhumjaithai members on Sunday take a group photo at the party’s head office, which features the party’s new, all-blue logo. Bhumjaithai Party

Key figures in the Pheu Thai Party have called on the Bhumjaithai Party to step away from the coalition following remarks by the latter's secretary-general, Chaichanok Chidchob, opposing the government's entertainment complex bill in parliament.

Those pressuring the Anutin Charnvirakul-led party include Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and list-MP Adisorn Piengkes.

Mr Phumtham warned against politicising the bill or misrepresenting it as merely a way of legalising gambling. He said the proposed legislation aims to set up comprehensive entertainment complexes to attract foreign tourists, not promote gambling.

Regarding Mr Chaichanok's remarks, Mr Phumtham questioned the chain of command within Bhumjaithai under the leadership of Mr Anutin, who also serves as the interior minister.

"Is Mr Anutin or Mr Chaichanok the party leader?" he asked pointedly. "We've already had discussions between coalition leaders, with Mr Anutin agreeing on the direction. So, who should I believe now? Mr Chaichanok or Mr Anutin?"

Mr Adisorn went further, expressing deep frustration with what he described as inappropriate behaviour from Mr Chaichanok. Posting on Facebook, he criticised the secretary-general's lengthy speech in parliament as incoherent and off-topic.

According to Mr Adisorn, Mr Chaichanok spent over 30 minutes talking "nonsense", ignoring the issue at hand -- US tariffs on Thai exports.

"If Bhumjaithai cannot align with the coalition's direction, then maybe they should step away. It's simple. Don't stay in the government just to obstruct progress," said Mr Adisorn.

He also called out Mr Chaichanok's use of his lineage -- being the son of Bhumjaithai's spiritual leader Newin Chidchob -- as a way to elevate his position and accused him of dressing inappropriately and acting out of turn during the parliamentary session.

Despite Mr Phumtham and Mr Adisorn's criticism, Mr Anutin and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of Pheu Thai, held a joint press conference on Thursday to reassure the public their alliance remains strong.

Mr Anutin said Mr Chaichanok's remarks were his personal opinion and not the party's official stance, adding he had apologised to Ms Paetongtarn for the statement, which may have caused a misunderstanding.

When asked if Bhumjaithai would give its MPs freedom to vote on the bill, Mr Anutin said, "No. We will support the government."

He also affirmed that Mr Chaichanok, the party's secretary-general, will have to vote in accordance with the party's resolution.

When asked if he had discussed the matter with Mr Chaichanok, Mr Anutin said Mr Chaichanok was suffering from stress and should be given a few days to rest.

Ms Paetongtarn suggested she and her party do not view Mr Chaichanok's statement as an issue, saying she has a good relationship with him.

She defended Mr Chaichanok, saying he had got confused.