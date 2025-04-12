Anutin swats away talk of rift

Listen to this article

Anutin Charnvirakul

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul played down talk of tensions within the party and coalition on Friday after secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob voiced opposition to the government-sponsored entertainment complex bill in parliament.

Mr Anutin said he had spoken with Newin Chidchob, the party's founder and father of Mr Chaichanok, and insisted the matter was not a cause for concern.

He said that he and Mr Chaichanok are scheduled to meet during the Songkran holidays.

His remarks came after several prominent members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party called on Bhumjaithai to reconsider its role in the government after Mr Chaichanok voiced dissent over the controversial bill.

He also dismissed speculation about a rift with the government, saying there was no talk of the party withdrawing from the coalition or the House being dissolved.

When asked if the party would "put things in order" after the parliamentary recess, Mr Anutin said such action was not necessary, adding that the party would meet once a month during parliament breaks and weekly if a special session is called.

The Bhumjaithai leader also cautioned against labelling the controversial bill as a casino bill, arguing that the proposed legislation is formally known as the integrated entertainment complex bill.

He said the bill aims to achieve economic goals such as job creation, stimulating domestic spending, and attracting investment.

He said mechanisms to prevent gambling addiction and restrict access to gambling have been proposed, and further discussions will be held at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong said the issue should be put to rest after Mr Anutin affirmed his support for the casino-entertainment complex bill.

He said there was no need for the ruling party to demand any action from Bhumjaithai because Mr Chaichanok's remarks were considered his own personal views, not the coalition party's stance.

Mr Anutin said an apology had been delivered to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over the statement, which may have caused the misunderstanding between the parties.