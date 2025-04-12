House gives round-up for year to date

Khampee: Gives a summary

Nine bills have been approved by the House since December, while 45 more relating to finance are pending the prime minister's endorsement.

Khampee Disthakorn, a spokesman for the House speaker, yesterday presented a summary of the parliamentary sessions from Dec 12 last year to Thursday, April 10.

During that period, MPs convened 31 times, and there were also six joint parliamentary sessions.

Following the joint sessions, 19 constitutional amendments remain pending, one organic law was approved, one was rejected, and three agreements were approved. Three constitutional motions were also passed.

In total, nine bills were approved by parliament, one was suspended under Section 137 of the constitution, and another is under review by a joint committee.

Several more bills are still in process -- four are being reviewed by the Senate, 19 are under review by committee, 63 are waiting for consideration to be listed on the agenda, and 12 are undergoing public hearings and impact assessment studies.

Regarding public-proposed bills under the constitution, Mr Khampee said four are being reviewed by the Senate, one is under review by a House committee, six are included in the agenda, and 10 are pending the prime minister's endorsement.

In addition, parliament passed 28 motions directing the government to act and approved committee reports linked to 15 motions.

One no-confidence motion under Section 151 was submitted. The House also reviewed numerous committee reports and addressed, of which 135 were answered in the Royal Gazette.