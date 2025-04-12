Probe into Thaksin hospital stay 'on track'

A photo circulating on social media shows former PM Thaksin Shinawatra being moved from his room at the Police General Hospital to get a CT and MRI scan in October last year.

An ethics probe into doctors involved in the hospitalisation of then-inmate Thaksin Shinawatra at the Police General Hospital is proceeding according to the expected timeline, says the Medical Council.

Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa, Vice President of the Medical Council of Thailand, told a press conference on Friday that there was no attempt to delay the case.

Dr Prasit said a subcommittee is handling the case within expectations and is on track to conclude its work by May.

He said the investigation period was set at six months, with the possibility of a two-month extension if necessary. As of now, he said, there is no indication that the investigation period will be extended.

"We see no reason to prolong this case. We are strictly adhering to the rules to prevent future complications. A press conference will be held once the investigation is concluded," Dr Prasit stated.

He further explained that the investigation's findings would be submitted to the Public Health Minister, who serves as the council's special president.

If the special president raises no objections, the findings will be final.

However, if there is an objection, a two-thirds majority vote from the Medical Council's committee is required to uphold the decision. If the vote fails, the final decision rests with the special president.

Dr Amon Leelarasami, who chairs the subcommittee, said his team had just received additional documents highly relevant to the case.

He confirmed that the investigation has been supported by hundreds of pages of material and said that his team has gathered "sufficient information" to keep moving forward.

"We understand that this case has drawn significant public interest. Please be assured that we are conducting our work without interference and are committed to upholding the standards of medical ethics," Dr Amon said.

The investigation was initiated following complaints from civil society groups that questioned the conduct of medical teams at the Department of Corrections Hospital and the Police General Hospital.

The concerns stem from the immediate transfer of Thaksin from a police facility to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with "serious health conditions" requiring special care. He remained hospitalised until the end of his prison term.