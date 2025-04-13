Thaksin says Myanmar peace a possibility

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra receives traditional Thai New Year greetings from people in Chiang Mai province on Sunday. (Photo from the Ing Shinawatra Facebook page)

CHIANG MAI: The chances of the Myanmar junta and armed militias agreeing to peace talks are “high”, says former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

This follows the positive reaction by Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to the idea at a recent summit in Bangkok, he said

Speaking in his capacity as an adviser to the Asean chair, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thaksin said he had talks with Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) Summit.

“The chances are high they will agree to a dialogue and we are willing to facilitate it. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has listened to us, and further discussions are to follow,” said Thaksin.

He had spoken of his wish to see peace restored in the neighbouring country with the visiting Myanmar junta leader, and the importance of peace talks as the first step towards that goal.

“We aren’t going to take sides. We only want to create a forum for them to initiate talks,” said Thaksin.

He hadn’t discussed an election in the country yet because he believed that wouldn’t happen without peace talks between the Myanmar junta and militias being conducted, and political prisoners released first.

Myanmar has been ruled by junta leader Min Aung Hlaing since 2021, when his military seized power in a coup that overthrew the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Min Aung Hlaing was in Bangkok on April 3-4, on a rare foreign trip to attend the summit in which he met leaders including the prime ministers of Thailand and India.