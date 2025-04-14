Thai Senate panel gears up to study casino-entertainment complex bill

About 300 white-clad motorcyclists move from Government House to parliament to protest against the government's move to legalise casinos in Thailand. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A special Senate committee tasked with studying the casino-entertainment complex bill is scheduled to hold its first meeting on April 23, according to a source.

A 35-member panel was formed following a proposal by Senator Sorachat Wichaya Suwanphrom. However, the number was reduced to 34 after Senator Premsak Piayura reportedly resigned.

According to the source, the upcoming meeting will focus on appointing key positions, outlining the study's framework and selecting a replacement for Dr Premsak. The study is expected to take 180 days to complete.

Twelve of the Senate committee members are external experts, with reports suggesting that lobbying is underway for the chairmanship to go to an outsider with close ties to a political family in Buri Ram, the source said.

This has raised concerns about the impartiality of the study as it could be used as a political tool amid tensions between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party, according to the source.

Bhumjaithai has a strong base of supporters in Buri Ram, and the majority of the 200-member Senate is believed to be close to the party.

In related news, Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong has called on the media to refrain from describing the entertainment complex project as a push to solely legalise casinos.

The project is an investment initiative, and casinos are just an element to attract investors, he said.

"Other types of investments are already covered by the existing laws," he said. "This is a special [project] to draw investors and generate revenue."

Pheu Thai list-MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard yesterday urged critics not to "distort information about the entertainment complex project", stressing that it would not lead to the legalisation of gambling.

He said party MPs would use time during the House recess to explain the rationale and objectives of the project to their constituents. He expressed confidence that if the people understand its benefits, the project will move forward.

The Pheu Thai veteran also dismissed claims that complexes could become hubs for money laundering, noting that casinos operate legally around the world.