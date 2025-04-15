Former MP Akapol dies at 65

Akapol: Suffered a stroke

Former Democrat politician Akapol Sorasuchart died on Tuesday at the age of 65 at Bumrungrad Hospital.

He died peacefully after being treated for a stroke for nearly a month, said former Democrat MP Thepthai Senpong, who expressed his condolences to Akapol’s family in a Facebook post.

Born on Oct 22, 1959, in Bangkok, Akapol earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Worksop College in the UK, a master’s in international politics from the University of Nottingham, and a doctorate from the University of London.

Akapol began his political career with the Democrat Party and was elected as a Bangkok MP in 1992. He later served as a party-list MP in 2001.

He served twice as government spokesman during the Chuan Leekpai administration and as deputy secretary-general to the prime minister for political affairs. He later joined the Mahachon Party and served as its deputy leader and director of the party’s Bangkok election campaign. He also served as president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau.

His funeral rites will begin on Wednesday at Wat That Thong in Bangkok with the bathing ceremony at 4pm. Funeral services continue from April 17–22 at 7pm with a royally-sponsored cremation scheduled for April 27 at 5pm.