Bhumjaithai told to sort out casino differences

Listen to this article

Wisut Chainarun

The chief government whip has urged the Bhumjaithai Party to solve internal disagreements over the casino issue and emphasised the importance of maintaining government unity amid growing political tensions between coalition members.

Wisut Chainarun, a Pheu Thai list MP, was addressing the current political climate marred by tensions within the coalition.

His remarks came after Chaichanok Chidchob, Bhumjaithai's secretary general and a Buri Ram MP, voiced opposition to the casino proposals, sparking a heated debate just before parliament went into recess last week.

Mr Wisut said on Wednesday it is the responsibility of the Bhumjaithai Party to clarify its position on the issue.

"We do not wish to interfere in Bhumjaithai's internal affairs," he said.

"When Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul expressed support for the government, we listened to the party leader. It is his responsibility to address his party's position. We will allow him to handle it with his party members."

He emphasised that for Bhumjaithai to remain part of the coalition, the party must follow Pheu Thai's direction.

"If they wish to remain in the government, they must follow the same direction and support Pheu Thai," he said.

He said the prime minister can manage these differences and make decisions on who remains in the government.

The premier works closely with ministers and knows how to manage them, he noted.

Meanwhile, Songkram Kitlertpairoj, an adviser to the prime minister, responded to growing concerns about casino legalisation as part of the government's entertainment complex project, saying the initiative has been widely misrepresented by some groups.

"Some groups are misrepresenting an entertainment complex as a casino, when in reality, it is an integrated entertainment zone aimed at promoting family-friendly tourism with a variety of experiences. The casino makes up less than 10% of the overall development," he said.

The project aims to develop four such complexes across the country, with an investment of over 800 billion baht, creating thousands of jobs and attracting millions of international tourists.

Mr Songkram urged the government to act swiftly to address misunderstandings, highlighting the potential of the project to significantly boost Thailand's economy.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, deputy leader of the opposition People's Party, called for clearer communication from the government. "Government must do more to explain the entertainment complex details to the public, especially the projected economic benefits and measures to mitigate potential negative social impacts," he said.