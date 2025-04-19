Bhumjaithai Party expels B400m fraud MP

Listen to this article

Khon Kaen MP Ekarat Changlao is currently free on bail while he appeals his conviction for embezzlement. (Photo: Phuen Ekkarat Facebook page)

The Bhumjaithai Party has expelled Ekarat Changlao, an MP for Khon Kaen, following his conviction in an embezzlement case.

The second-largest party in the Pheu Thai-led coalition government said on Friday that the decision by its executive board and MPs was unanimous.

The Khon Kaen Provincial Court on Thursday sentenced Ekarat to nearly 13 years in prison for embezzling 405 million baht from the Khon Kaen Teachers Savings Cooperative.

The court also ordered him to repay the full amount.

The expulsion was based on a recommendation from the party’s ethics committee. Ekarat was given an opportunity to respond to the allegations but failed to provide clarification within the required timeframe, the party said.

On March 31, 20 Bhumjaithai members in Khon Kaen laid a formal complaint, urging party leadership to take disciplinary action. The party will notify the Election Commission of the decision.

Ekarat is currently free on bail of 3 million baht while he appeals his conviction, and is prohibited him from leaving the country.