Anutin hails Pheu Thai connection

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul extends Thai New Year greetings to Prime Minister and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House on April 10. (Photo: Government House)

Bhumjaithai (BJT) Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed talk of a rift with Pheu Thai, reaffirming close ties and continued cooperation with the ruling party.

In a message posted on Facebook on Saturday, legal expert Paisal Puechmongkol said he was invited by Mr Anutin, who serves as interior minister and deputy prime minister, to the Interior Ministry office for lunch.

Mr Paisal said Mr Anutin told him he has no problem working as a member of the coalition government and he has been on good terms with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of Pheu Thai.

Recently, tensions between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai have escalated following Bhumjaithai secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob's declaration that he disagreed with the government-sponsored entertainment complex bill.

This has prompted Pheu Thai heavyweights to question the loyalty of their coalition partner.

From the outset, both parties have clashed over several key issues, including Pheu Thai's attempt to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, despite Bhumjaithai backing its decriminalisation as a flagship policy. There are also land disputes involving key party figures that have widened the split.

Meanwhile, speculation has also been rife that a cabinet reshuffle will take place following the no-confidence debate against the government last month.

Among the ministers tipped to lose their jobs are Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, sources said, adding that a well-known bank executive may be approached to become a new finance minister.

The sources also said the Klatham Party, with Capt Thamanat Prompow as its chief adviser, may be rewarded with cabinet seats in the shake-up for convincing some renegade MPs from the opposition to support Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during the confidence vote.

The sources said Klatham wants its leader Narumon Pinyosinwat, who currently serves as Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, to replace Mr Pichai as commerce minister.

In return, the party is ready to give up the post of deputy agriculture minister, currently held by Akkhara Prompow, the younger brother of Capt Thamanat, to Pheu Thai, the sources said.

The sources also said Jakrapob Penkair, a former PM's Office minister, may be appointed as foreign affairs minister replacing the incumbent Maris Sangiampongsa.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Saturday played down talk of a cabinet reshuffle, saying the PM will have a final say on the matter.

"The PM never discussed it. No one can speak on her behalf," said Mr Phumtham, who doubles as deputy prime minister. Asked if unity among coalition parties remain intact, he said: "It has always been so".

Sources at Pheu Thai said speculation was rife that Mr Phumtham could replace Mr Anutin as interior minister in a reshuffle. When the Srettha government was formed after the 2023 election, Mr Phumtham was initially tipped for the interior minister post, the sources said.

However, it remains unclear whether Bhumjaithai will be booted out of the coalition government or whether its cabinet seats will be reallocated in the new cabinet reshuffle, the sources said. No word was to hand on when a reshuffle might take place.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition People's Party, said the coalition's two largest parties -- Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai -- still have to depend on each other's numbers in the House to maintain coalition stability until the end of parliament's term.