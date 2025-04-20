Thai PM Paetongtarn to visit Cambodia

Listen to this article

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, before she was prime minister, meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during a visit to Cambodia on March 14, 2024. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will pay an official visit to Cambodia on Wednesday and Thursday.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub said on Sunday that the prime minister would pay her first official visit to Cambodia on April 23 and 24 following an invitation from her Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet.

During the visit, both prime ministers would preside over a ceremony to launch a logo to mark the 75th anniversary of Thai-Cambodian diplomatic relations. They will also witness the signing of bilateral agreements between the two countries, Mr Jirayu said.

On the same occasion, Prime Minister Paetongtarn will also meet former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, the spokesman said.