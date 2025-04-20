Budget debate slated for late May

Members of Parliament gather for the 2025 Budget Bill debate in September last year. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

The House is expected to begin deliberations on the 2026 Budget Bill late next month, with the ruling Pheu Thai Party saying it is confident the bill will pass despite the growing tension between members of the government coalition over the push to legalise casinos in the country.

Pheu Thai MP Sutin Klungsang said on Sunday parliament is scheduled to discuss the bill in an extraordinary session next Monday and Tuesday.

Addressing reports which claim the government may be dissolved before its term ends due to disagreements within the ruling coalition about the proposed casino legislation, Mr Sutin said parties in the coalition should not let a conflict over one proposal derail the entire partnership.

Mr Sutin said he was confident the disagreement over the casino bill will not have an impact on the budget bill deliberations.

"This is the most important piece of legislation needed to run the country. If someone were to vote against it over a minor issue, that would be immature," he said.

The former defence minister also hit back at the Senate, which recently urged the House of Representatives to wait for it to study the draft legislation, before proposing other measures relating to the bill.

It also threatened to launch an ethics probe of MPs who are pushing for the rapid passage of the casino-entertainment complex bill.

Mr Sutin said the legislative branch must follow the procedures outlined in the constitution, before adding the bill won't be affected by baseless threats to launch probes.

Separately, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, United Thai Nation (UTN) Party deputy leader, said all 36 MPs under his party will support the 2026 budget bill, stressing its importance in driving national policies and solving the problems faced by the public.

He said while the coalition parties may disagree on some issues, there is broad consensus on the need to support the bill.

The Senate committee studying the casino-entertainment complex bill will hold its first meeting on Wednesday to elect members and define the committee's scope of work.

Senator Veerapun Suvannamai insisted the committee’s chairman must remain politically neutral and stay focused on national interests rather than partisanship.

He said the committee will focus on whether or not casinos could help revive the lagging economy and how they would affect the country's geopolitics, trade, crime and youth.

Senator Chaiyong Maneerungsakul said the committee must study the pros and cons of the bill.

He opined that while legal casinos might generate revenue, they would not eliminate illegal gambling.