Chula scholar eyes court seat

Listen to this article

Chulalongkorn University political scientist Chaiyan Chaiyaporn is confident that a case involving his tearing up a ballot paper during the 2006 election will not disqualify him in his bid to be named a Constitutional Court judge.

He also denied being on either the left or the right of politics, but says he remains committed to protecting the country's system of governance.

Prof Chaiyan is one of seven candidates applying to fill seats left vacant by the Constitutional Court president, Nakharin Mektrairat, and Punya Udchachon, a charter court judge.

Both completed their seven-year term this year and are now serving in acting roles ahead of the appointment of their successors.

Prof Chaiyan, 65, has applied as an expert in the field of political science and public administration, and submitted his application to the Senate's secretariat on April 6.

Candidates must have worked as professor-level academics at universities in Thailand for at least five years and have produced works of academia that have been widely recognised.

Prof Chaiyan made national headlines after he ripped up his ballot at a polling station during the general election on April 2, 2006, to protest against what he saw as the illegitimacy of the snap election.

The then prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra had decided to dissolve the House of Representatives and call the election following anti-government protests led by the yellow-shirt People's Alliance for Democracy, which culminated in the 2006 coup.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Prof Chaiyan said he reached retirement age at Chulalongkorn University last year but continues to give special lectures at the university's political science faculty on the monarchy and modern Thai politics.

"I believe the subject is important particularly when there are distortions on issues related to the monarchy and Thai politics after the 1932 Siamese Revolution.

"We still lack knowledge about transitions to constitutional monarchies and political developments in other countries that have failed or succeeded under this system [constitutional monarchy]," Prof Chaiyan said.

"The subject teaches us the development of governing systems in the UK, Sweden, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Nepal and Bhutan," he said.

Since his retirement, he heard that applications were open to fill the vacant seats at the court.

However, he discovered a colleague at the faculty of political science had applied already, so he withdrew out of professional courtesy.

When his colleague recently failed to win approval from the Senate, he decided to apply again, he said.

"I decided to apply so I can make the most of my experience for the greater good after more than 30 years as a teacher.

"I want to do a new job to put my knowledge to practical use, to be a voice in the panel of judges," he said.

Prof Chaiyan also played down criticism he may not be eligible having been handed a suspended two-month jail sentence from the Supreme Court in 2014 for tearing up his ballot in that 2006 election. He was also fined 2,000 baht and had his election rights suspended for five years.

With that now behind him, he insisted he now meets the requirements to apply for the job.

He said Section 202 (3) of the constitution stipulates that anyone who is convicted and served jail a sentence or had his election rights suspended is prohibited from applying to be a Constitutional Court judge.

He said he received only a suspended jail term and was not sent to jail and his election rights were restored in 2019 after five years of the court's ruling so he is fully within his rights to apply.

"While my election rights were suspended, I could not cast a vote in the 2017 referendum on the constitution.

"After my election rights were restored, I exercised them in the 2019 and 2023 general elections as well as in the Bangkok governor election in 2022," he said.

Prof Chaiyan recounted that when he tore up his ballot in the 2006 election, he did so to protest what he called an illegitimate House dissolution by Thaksin.

"It was not in line with the parliamentary system. No one should be allowed to dissolve the House arbitrarily," he said.

"At the time, the House had done nothing wrong. But Thaksin dissolved it on a whim. Before 2006, justifications for House dissolutions were entirely different from the reasons given by Thaksin.

"His predecessors dissolved the House due to the conflicts between the executive branch and the legislative branch. But Thaksin dissolved the House despite the legislative branch doing nothing wrong," Prof Chaiyan said.

He also brushed aside criticism that he is a pro-monarchy rightist just because he disagrees with the now-dissolved Move Forward Party calling for reform of the monarchy.

Prof Chaiyan said he is not a rightist or leftist, but he advocates non-partisan politics as he does not take sides with anyone.

Responding to criticism that he always takes the opposite stance to the Pheu Thai Party, he said he does not reject all its policies and even supports those that benefit the public such as the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.