Pheu Thai MPs to promote casino, amnesty push

Protesters rally near Government House on March 27, 2025, to oppose a government attempt to push for the casino project. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Pheu Thai lawmakers have been instructed to promote the casino-entertainment complex and political amnesty bills in their constituencies during the parliamentary recess period, in a bid to ensure the bills can pass without a hitch.

According to Pheu Thai spokesman and MP, Danuporn Punnakanta, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed the party's MPs to gauge their constituencies' opinion on a number of public concerns, including the government's push to legalise gambling in casinos, which has caused tensions within the government coalition.

Cabinet ministers from the party have also been urged to join Pheu Thai MPs on the ground, so they can work out and coordinate a comprehensive solution to address the public's concerns, he said.

With regards to the amnesty bill, Mr Danuporn stressed the importance of defining the bill's scope to ensure the bill will not cause conflicts in the future.

"We don't want these bills to spark massive protests that could affect the structural integrity of the country," he said.

Deliberations on the casino-entertainment complex bill, which was supposed to be discussed in the current parliamentary session, have been postponed to the next session, which will begin on July 2.

Observers say the parliament is unlikely to pass the bill, given the opposition from within the Bhumjaithai Party — the second largest political party in the government coalition.

Its secretary-general, Chaichanok Chidchob, is known to be opposed to the bill, but Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said Mr Chaichanok's remarks reflected his personal beliefs, not the party's stance on the matter.

Mr Anutin reaffirmed that the party remains committed to supporting the prime minister’s policy.

Meanwhile, chief government whip Wisut Chainarun said public opinion regarding the casino-entertainment complex bill has markedly improved.

He noted that once "people have more understanding [of the bill], it will move ahead".

Most Thais aren't opposed to the bill, Mr Wisut claimed, saying they merely wanted to learn more about the push, particularly its benefits for the economy.

Whether the bill proceeds in the next session will depend on how well these public discussions go, he added.