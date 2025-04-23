Paetongtarn dismisses cabinet reshuffle rumours

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday dismissed speculation about a cabinet reshuffle, insisting that the government is still united and everything will remain unchanged.

Addressing questions about a possible shake-up amid rumours about coalition tensions and calls for changes to some economic portfolios, the prime minister said she has no plans for a shake-up.

"Everything remains the same, and I'm aware of opinion polls and open to all views. Also, everything is impermanent, even the position of the prime minister. We all should remain calm," she said.

Ms Paetongtarn was also firm when asked about the possibility of coalition partner Bhumjaithai being axed and replaced by the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

She insisted that there would be no reshuffle at this stage, even if a Nida Poll public opinion survey showed that many people expected the commerce minister and the agriculture and cooperatives minister to be replaced.

The leader of the ruling party acknowledged that Pheu Thai formed a coalition with pro-military parties despite its pledge not to join hands with them.

She said Pheu Thai did not get the majority needed and noted that the question was somewhat late coming, considering their partnership was formed almost two years ago.

The prime minister said that she was satisfied with coalition unity and that every coalition partner had done its best to implement government policies and deliver results, despite some obstacles.

She also said that although she and her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, have differing opinions over some issues, they would never be in conflict.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday there has been no signal about a cabinet reshuffle from the prime minister, and all the talk about it seems to come from outsiders.

He admitted that Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai have differing views, but said they are not in conflict and can be ironed out. When asked if the alliance would remain intact, he said that as long as each party stays committed to the principles they agreed upon when forming the coalition, the government will continue.

Klatham Party leader Narumon Pinyosinwat, who currently serves as agriculture and cooperatives minister, echoed Mr Phumtham's remarks that talk about a reshuffle came from the media or analysts, not the prime minister.

She said the party is happy with its cabinet share, and in case of a reshuffle, the party's quota will not be affected. She also strongly denied reports that Klatham is lobbying for the interior minister post currently held by the Bhumjaithai Party.

PPRP secretary-general Paiboon Nititawan on Tuesday rejected the rumour about rejoining the coalition government.