'Members safe' amid B14m fraud

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said the Parliamentary Official Saving and Credit Cooperative's 14-million-baht loss due to fraud will not affect its members and operations, while any more culprits found will be arrested.

Mr Wan said the cooperative's board has formed a committee to investigate the embezzlement, and the culprit, who was an employee of the cooperative, has been identified and will be punished.

The board dismissed the employee without compensation and filed a complaint at Bang Pho police station.

Mr Wan also assured the cooperative's members and stakeholders that it remains largely unaffected and continues to operate strongly in the best interests of its members, adding that the remaining funds within the cooperative are secure.

"It was fortunate that we caught the perpetrator early, and that person confessed. However, we still need to investigate how many others were involved," said Mr Wan.

In addition, he noted that other financial institutions may face similar issues, but as long as their members maintain confidence, there will not be any problems. However, if confidence falters, the impact could be significant, he said.

Mr Wan further explained that although he is not personally involved with the cooperative and has no deposits there, he and the Secretariat of the House of Representatives must be responsible for the purpose of rebuilding trust.

According to him, most cooperative members are parliamentary personnel, with some having retired but still depositing money.