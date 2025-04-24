No Thai cabinet reshuffle anytime soon: DPM Phumtham

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (Bangkok Post photo)

There is no sign of an impending cabinet reshuffle from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who has the final say on the matter, says Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Mr Phumtham, a member of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the second-most powerful cabinet minister in the government, said he has not heard Ms Paetongtarn complain about the current ministerial lineup.

Mr Phumtham was responding to growing speculation about a reshuffle that would see him forego the defence portfolio and go back to serving as commerce minister, a post he previously held under the Srettha Thavisin administration.

It was reported that some politicians who served in the Srettha government, such as Sutin Klungsang, who occupied the defence minister post, may also return in the next shakeup.

Mr Phumtham said he was free to serve wherever he needed to in the cabinet. However, he insisted that talks about a reshuffle were purely speculative.

He said Ms Paetongtarn has stressed the need for ministries to work together and made it known that she is not fond of seeing friction among cabinet members.

"I've not heard from the prime minister [regarding her] wishes to have a shakeup," he said.

Mr Phumtham said Ms Paetongtarn, who is also the leader of Pheu Thai, has properly listened to issues concerning the party.

It was reported that several Pheu Thai MPs were concerned about the continued drop in prices of agricultural goods, prompting speculation that Mr Phumtham may be brought back to replace the incumbent commerce minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

Mr Phumtham, however, maintained that members' sentiment should not necessarily bring about change.

"We can't please everyone and nor should we," he said. "It's not realistic to manage feelings."

"What we must do, though, is maintain what is right and manage what is suitable," Mr Phumtham said.

However, Mr Phumtham admitted that an "old idea" had been floated in which a cabinet reshuffle should take place after the upcoming budget expenditure bill is passed by members of parliament.

The government has requested a special meeting for May 28–30 to debate the 3.78-trillion-baht expenditure bill for the next fiscal year.

"But there's been no 'new' idea about a cabinet reshuffle," Mr Phumtham said, adding that the government still enjoys a majority of support in parliament.