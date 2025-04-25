Thai PM discharged from hospital

Paetongtarn treated for fever after Cambodia trip, will rest at home

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra returns to Bangkok following a visit to Cambodia on Thursday. (Photo: Government House)

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been discharged from hospital after recovering from a high fever, government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said on Friday.

Ms Paetongtarn, 38, was admitted to hospital on Thursday evening after returning from a two-day official visit to Cambodia.

After a thorough medical examination on Friday, doctors confirmed her condition had improved and allowed her to rest at home, he said, adding that she would return to her normal duties on Monday.

The premier reported feeling a mild fever when she arrived back in Bangkok from Cambodia at around 3.30pm on Thursday, said Mr Jirayu. However, upon returning home, her condition worsened and she sought medical attention at around 9pm the same evening. Doctors advised the prime minister to stay in the hospital for further observation and treatment.

Pitaka Suksawat, the premier’s husband, shared an image on Instagram showing the prime minister lying in a hospital bed, receiving intravenous fluids.

The accompanying caption read: “Who didn’t listen to the warnings? Now your body is warning you. It’s too much.” The post also featured a sad face emoji, with a single tear falling from one eye.

Ms Paetongtarn’s engagements on Friday were postponed or attended by other senior officials, Mr Jirayu said.

The daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra had been scheduled to meet Chris Feng, president of the Singapore-based e-commerce and fintech conglomerate Sea Ltd, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and to attend a meeting of the police policy committee.