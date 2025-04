Thai PM hospitalised for fever, cancels Friday’s engagements

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra returns to Bangkok following a visit to Cambodia on Thursday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was hospitalised late on Thursday due to high fever, according to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

Ms Paetongtarn, 38, is due for a thorough medical examination on Friday, Mr Jirayu said in a statement.

The prime minister felt feverish after returning from a two-day official trip to Cambodia, he said.

Her engagements on Friday will be postponed or attended by other senior officials, he said.

The daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra was scheduled to meet Chris Feng, president of Singapore-based e-commerce and fintech conglomerate Sea Ltd, former British prime minister Tony Blair and the police policy committee.