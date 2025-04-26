Thaksin returns to Chiang Mai for mayoral campaign rally

Listen to this article

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is warmly received by a group of red-shirt supporters as he arrives at Chiang Mai airport on Saturday. (Photo: Thuethan Prasobchok Facebook account)

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra flew to his home province of Chiang Mai on Saturday to prepare for a campaign rally for a Pheu Thai Party candidate in the May 11 mayoral election.

The father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra boarded a commercial flight at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok at 10.10am. He was accompanied by his brother-in-law and former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, along with Pheu Thai list MPs Khattiya Sawatdiphol and Danuporn Punnakanta, and Natthawut Saikuar, an adviser to the prime minister.

Upon arriving at Chiang Mai Airport, Thaksin was greeted by many red-shirt supporters eager to take photos with him. He and his team planned to enjoy a bowl of beef noodle soup at a popular restaurant in San Kamphaeng, the district where Thaksin grew up.

The 75-year-old former business tycoon will participate in a traditional Songkran ceremony known as "rod nam dam hua," allowing attendees to pour water on his hands for blessings at the Chiang Mai railway station public park around 4.30pm on Saturday.

On Sunday, Thaksin will take to the campaign rally stage at the Empress Convention Centre around 4pm to rally support for incumbent Assanee Buranupakorn in his bid for the mayoral seat under the ruling Pheu Thai Party banner.

Mr Assanee is the third member of the powerful Buranupakorn clan to hold the mayor’s post in the northern city. The family controls businesses worth tens of billions of baht across the province, including large hotels, golf courses, transport and exports.

Thaksin and his team are scheduled to return to Bangkok at 7.05pm on Sunday.