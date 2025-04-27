Thaksin plays down coalition rift

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shares a joke with Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul after a cabinet meeting in February. Chanat Katanyu

Chiang Mai: Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra dismissed speculation that the Bhumjaithai Party could be booted out of the coalition amid reports of a forthcoming cabinet reshuffle.

In an interview with the media, Thaksin, father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, stressed on Saturday that the power to rejig the cabinet lies solely with the premier.

Thaksin also noted that if a cabinet shake-up was to be made, it would be a major one involving all the coalition parties, not just the ruling Pheu Thai.

His comments came in response to reports that tensions between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai could see the party booted out of the coalition and replaced by the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

"There is no such thought about pushing any party into the opposition camp," he said.

He also brushed aside talk about bringing the PPRP into the government, saying the current coalition government is working well and if any changes were to be made, it would involve shuffling positions rather than changing the coalition's composition.

"There is no need to have cobras either [renegade MPs from opposition parties]. We already have sufficient votes," Thaksin said.

The former premier, widely seen as de facto leader of Pheu Thai, also shrugged off a petition filed with the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions related to his hospital detention.

The case was lodged by former Democrat MP Charnchai Issarasenarak who argued that Thaksin never served any actual prison time and asked the court to hold an inquiry into the controversy.

Meanwhile, the PPRP on Saturday reaffirmed its decision not to join the Pheu Thai-led government.

PPRP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai said while a formal decision rests with party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon and the executive board, Gen Prawit has repeatedly ruled out working with Pheu Thai.

"Pheu Thai will have to endure this bittersweet alliance with Bhumjaithai. The ruling party may want to exclude it, but it fears possible consequences from the Senate and that some of the United Thai Nation Party could withdraw," he said.

The PPRP spokesman was referring to Bhumjaithai's close affiliation with the 200-member Senate.

Some observers believe a political breakup could trigger formal ethics probes against the prime minister initiated through the Senate.

Pol Lt Gen Piya also criticised the government's economic strategy, especially its proposal to borrow 500 billion baht in the wake of the United States' trade tariff hike.

He said the PPRP is seriously concerned about the government's ability to repay the sum.