Democrat head calls for change as crisis looms

Listen to this article

Chalermchai Sri-on was elected as the 9th leader of the Democrat Party on Dec 9, 2023. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on stressed the need for the party to embrace change as it navigates a crisis on the eve of its 80th anniversary.

Speaking during the party's annual general meeting at the Miracle Grand Hotel on Saturday, Mr Chalermchai, who also serves as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, said the party now faces a serious crisis, holding only 25 MP seats.

After nearly 80 years, the party has encountered many challenges. It has seen both highs and lows -- which is natural in politics.

However, over the past 10–15 years, the steady loss of MP seats reflects not only a crisis but also a shift in the social context, he said.

"We must accept reality. What we must do next is have the courage to change in order to move forward with stability, while keeping our principles and ideals intact," said Mr Chalermchai.

Recounting his 2019 election loss, he said he took pride in refusing to buy votes, maintaining his commitment to clean democracy despite receiving little public recognition.

He also defended the party's decision to join the government, insisting it was made in the national and public interest.

The decision to join the government over the past seven months strictly adhered to party regulations and was not driven by personal agendas, he said.

Mr Chalermchai stressed the need to create opportunities for younger generations within the party, expressing confidence that more young people would join and work alongside them.

Regarding the entertainment complex bill, which appears to be dividing the government coalition pushing it, he said the Democrat Party would carefully consider its stance following discussions among party executives and MPs.

He also pledged to work closely with party members to revive the Democrats' past electoral success, expressing unwavering determination.

"The party's ultimate and clearest goal is for the Democrat Party to return strong," he said.

Mr Chalermchai was elected party leader in December 2023, succeeding Jurin Laksanawisit, who stepped down following the disappointing outcome of the May 14 elections, in which the party secured less than half the number of seats it won in 2019.

The leadership election also exposed a severe rift within the party, leading to several members breaking away after Abhisit Vejjajiva, a former party leader, resigned.

Meanwhile, Janejira Rattanapian was appointed the party's new spokeswoman during the annual general meeting on Saturday.

The meeting also selected an 11-member committee tasked with vetting election candidates running under the party's banner.