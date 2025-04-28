PPRP won't rejoin govt, says Prawit

Listen to this article

Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon poses for photographs with members after a general meeting on Sunday. Palang Pracharath Party

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon insists the PPRP will not rejoin the government coalition, while also dismissing rumours its MPs defected to the coalition Kla Dharma Party.

Gen Prawit on Sunday denied any of the party's MPs were planning to defect. All party members had attended its annual general meeting on Sunday.

Capt Thamanat Prompow, chief adviser to the coalition Kla Dharma Party, earlier hinted at welcoming more opposition MPs to the party.

Asked whether the ruling Pheu Thai might invite PPRP to rejoin the coalition, Gen Prawit said: "We will not join".

PPRP was part of the government coalition under Pheu Thai-backed Srettha Thavisin administration from 2023–2024.

PPRP secretary-general Paiboon Nititawan added that former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's comment in Chiang Mai -- insisting PPRP would not join the government -- was merely an excuse to save face after Thaksin's effort to pull the party into the fray failed.

The meeting also elected two new deputy leaders: Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala and Suradet Yasawat. Mr Suradet will oversee the upper northern region, while Mr Thirachai will focus on economic affairs.

Mr Suradet said the party's major policy is the protection of the monarchy and improving the economy. He said the party was still set on bagging 60 MP seats at the next poll, and opposing legalised casinos, Pheu Thai's flagship policy.