Klatham wins by-election, takes seat from Bhumjaithai

Kongkiat Ketsobat of the Klatham Party kneels on the stage to thank supporters during last-minute campaigning in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Saturday, ahead of Sunday's by-election. (Photo: Klatham Facebook account)

The Klatham Party is upbeat about its win in a by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday and has set its eyes on winning more seats in future polls in the southern province.

The Election Commission (EC) announced on Sunday that Klatham candidate Kongkiat Ketsobat had unofficially won the contest with 38,680 votes. His closest rival was Sawai Lueangsinil of the Bhumjaithai Party with 28,417. People's Party candidate Nattakit Yuduang came third with 6,811, ahead of veteran Chinnaworn Booyakiat of the Democrat Party with merely 4,190.

The win will become official after EC approval.

Constituency 8 covers Chawang, Phipun, Na Bon and Chang Klang districts. About 70% of eligible voters cast their ballots on Sunday.

The by-election was necessary after Bhumjaithai MP Mukdawan Luengsinil was sacked by the Criminal Court for vote buying. She is now serving a 10-year political ban.

Bhumjaithai sent her husband in to hold the seat, unsuccessfully. The winner, Mr Kongkiat, is the son-in-law of failed Democrat candidate Chinnaworn. It is the Klatham party's first success in the province.

Klatham party de facto leader Thamanat Prompow said the landslide victory illustrated the confidence voters in Nakhon Si Thammarat have in the party. He said the win would enable the party to set its base in the province and win more seats in future.

"I have set the foot of Klatham here," the party's chief adviser declared.

Klatham leader Narumon Pinyosinwat thanked voters for their support.

Nakhon Si Thammarat has 10 constuencies that were shared by the Democrat, Palang Pracharath, Bhumjaithai and United Thai Nation Party in the 2023 general election.