Panel gives nod to 30 Northeast projects

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inspects progress in rehabilitation and water management at Nong Harn lake in Sakon Nakhon. Government House

A public-private joint committee has approved 30 development projects worth over 16.4 billion baht that will be carried out across the upper Northeast.

The cabinet will be asked to approve the budget for some of these projects when it meets for a mobile meeting in Nakhon Phanom later on Tuesday.

According to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit, who chaired the committee meeting on Monday, nine projects can begin right away.

They include an Interior Ministry project to improve the landscape along the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom's Muang district, a project to develop the Geo Park Centre in Nakhon Phanom's Tha Uthen district and a project to develop Sakon Nakhon into a creative economy city.

Of them, four projects proposed by provinces in the upper Northeast are worth 200 million baht, and the other five projects proposed by the private sector are also worth 200 million baht.

Cabinet approval will be sought for an allocation of 400 million baht from the central fund of the 2025 budget to finance these projects, Mr Suriya said.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said the nine projects are expected to be completed in about a year, and most of them concern tourism and infrastructure development.

Mr Suriya also said another 21 projects worth 16 billion baht proposed by the private sector will be prioritised by certain agencies before being submitted for budget allocation requests from the cabinet.

The meeting also acknowledged the R12 land route project that links Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and southern China, Mr Suriya said, adding that the project will facilitate the transport of more goods from Thailand to China via road networks in Vietnam.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and cabinet ministers visited Bueng Nong Harn Lake and Don Kern Park in Sakon Nakhon's Muang district to follow up on progress in development and recovery projects there before the mobile cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The Nong Harn Wetland is the Northeast's largest freshwater lake and the second largest in Thailand. It is an important habitat and breeding and nursery ground for both local species of fish and those that seasonally migrate from the Mekong River, as well as at least 180 species of birds and aquatic plants.

Aside from being a major food and income source for the community, Nong Harn also serves as a monkey cheek/water retention area to prevent and alleviate flooding.

The premier will be briefed on the community's way of leveraging natural resources and biodiversity to promote sustainable use of Nong Harn Wetland, which is in line with the government's policy to promote balanced ecosystems for the benefit of local communities.