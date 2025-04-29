Cabinet to discuss third phase of handout

Distribution of B10,000 each to 2.7 million young people expected to start next month

Listen to this article

People queue at ATMs outside a Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives branch in Buri Ram to withdraw funds from the government’s cash handout in September 2024. (Photo: Surachai Piraksa)

The third phase of the government’s 10,000-baht handout will be on the agenda of next week’s cabinet meeting ahead of its scheduled rollout between May and June, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Tuesday.

“This remains in line with the original timeline. Everything is well prepared, and no changes have been made,” he said.

The third phase of the scheme was approved in March as part of a broader economic stimulus package. It targets 2.7 million young people aged 16 to 20, who will each receive 10,000 baht via digital wallets.

Earlier phases of the programme provided the 10,000-baht financial support to welfare cardholders, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens aged 60 and above, with cash disbursements processed through PromptPay.

Mr Julapun also reported that coordination between financial institutions and government agencies on technical system integration was progressing smoothly.

Even as preparations continue, the handout programme is attracting some tough scrutiny. Many economists have said the first two phases of the programme did not raise consumption in a meaningful way as hoped.

A group of political critics submitted a petition last week to the National Anti-Corruption Commission calling for an investigation into the reallocation of 35 billion baht from the 2025 fiscal budget.

The petition alleges that the amount, initially earmarked for debt repayment, is now being used to fund the handout, potentially in violation of budgetary regulations.

In response, Mr Julapun reiterated that the budgetary process was conducted entirely in accordance with legal procedures. He clarified that the debt repayment and interest categories are separate in the budget, and that the reallocated funds did not infringe upon payments for public debt servicing.

“As a member of the committee overseeing the 2025 budget, I affirm that the budget approval was thorough and lawful in every respect,” he said.

“It is the petitioners’ right to seek clarification, and we will await the Constitutional Court’s decision.”

Mr Julapun also addressed concerns about the economy overall, after the World Bank slashed its GDP growth forecast for the country to 1.6% from 2.6%. He attributed this to impact of US trade and tariff policies, noting that global shifts in trade dynamics have yet to be fully accounted for due to ongoing negotiations.

“Forecasts at this stage remain incomplete, as the outcome of tariff negotiations with the United States and other trading partners is still uncertain,” Mr Julapun said.

A further review of GDP estimates will be conducted once these talks conclude, he added. The Fiscal Policy Office is expected to announce updated economic projections in the near future.

“The key concern is the broader impact of global trade imbalances on various economies,” he said.