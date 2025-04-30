Supreme Court to decide whether Thaksin served his jail term

A photo circulating on social media purports to show former PM Thaksin Shinawatra being taken from his room at the Police General Hospital to get a CT and MRI scan in October last year.

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Case Division for Persons Holding Political Positions on Wednesday decided to look into whether Thaksin Shinawatra had served his prison term.

The decision was announced when the court dismissed a petition from former Democrat MP Charnchai Issarasenarak. He challenged whether Thaksin's admission to Police General Hospital and stay there until he was paroled equated to serving his term in a real prison.

The court ruled that Mr Charnchai was not an affected party in the Thaksin case, and dismissed his suit.

However, the court said it did have the authority to look into the case because of the allegation that the prison sentence might not have been served.

The court ordered the governor of the Bangkok Remand Prison, the director-general of the Department of Corrections and the director-general of Police General Hospital to clarify within 30 days if Thaksin's prison sentence was executed as ordered by the court.

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Case Division for Persons Holding Political Positions set the hearing to begin at 9.30am on June 13.

Thaksin returned to the country on Aug 22, 2023, after more than 15 years of self-exile abroad.

He was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison in three cases - later reduced to one year by royal clemency - for abuse of authority and conflict of interest while serving as prime minister prior to 2006.

He was taken to Bangkok Remand Prison immediately after his arrival back in Thailand, but was moved to Police General Hospital the same night, Aug 22, only 13 hours after he entered the prison.

He stayed in the hospital until he was paroled early in 2024 amid questions over whether he had received privileged treatment.

His rivals called for evidence of his serious illness, citing his much-improved health shortly after leaving Police General Hospital. The Medical Council of Thailand also decided to investigate the issue. The Opposition also questioned Thaksin's illness during the recent censure debate.

In response, officials have repeatedly referred to the confidentiality of patient data and the possible risk to Thaksin's life if he were returned to prison.