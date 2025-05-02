People's Party presses premier about alleged tax-dodging notes

The People's Party (PP) is pressing ahead with an inquiry conducted in the House of Representatives into Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's controversial use of promissory notes (PNs) in a 4.43-billion-baht share acquisition, which the main opposition party suspects to be a tax-dodging ploy.

Speaking in his capacity as chairman of the House committee on economic affairs, PP list-MP Sittiphol Viboonthanakul, said there were three questions: whether the transaction was legal, whether there was an intention or loophole to avoid tax in a way that affects state revenue, and whether relevant agencies acted swiftly and transparently within their legal jurisdiction.

He was speaking before yesterday's meeting of the House committee in which representatives from the Revenue Department and the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) were called in to clarify the matter.

The PM faced heavy scrutiny from the PP over the alleged tax avoidance case in the recent no-confidence debate. However, an overwhelming majority voted to have her continue in office.

The PP has vowed to pursue other channels to take legal action against her.

Meanwhile, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, another PP list-MP who first asked the House committee to look into the matter, said the committee should clarify whether Ms Paetongtarn's use of PNs to buy shares from close relatives constitutes a simulated legal transaction to avoid paying gift tax.

He said he was present at yesterday's meeting to press the Revenue Department to clear up whether it acted under Sections 17(7) and 13(7) of the Revenue Code.

The latter allows the director-general to refer disputed tax matters to the Tax Ruling Committee. This committee issues official interpretations or rulings to explain how the law applies.

Section 17(7) allows the department to review and interpret transactions to determine whether they are simulated or disguised arrangements intended to evade taxes.