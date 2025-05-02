Thaksin to skip court hearing on hospital stay

Ex-PM will submit written statement to inquiry into whether his sentence was properly carried out

Supporters greet former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra as he arrives at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok on April 8. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will submit a written statement at the opening of a court hearing on June 13 into claims that his prison sentence was not adequately enforced, according to his lawyer.

Thaksin will not attend the hearing at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions in person, Winyat Chartmontri added.

Mr Winyat said his client would submit proof of illness to the court that day and his legal team is preparing evidence and documents related to the imprisonment process and Thaksin’s transfer from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital.

The lawyer expressed confidence that Thaksin’s transfer was in accordance with regulations of the Department of Corrections, adding the court’s inquiry is no cause for concern because all sides properly followed the regulations and procedures.

“Thaksin experienced the conditions [in jail] so the doctors at the Department of Corrections Hospital recommended [his transfer]. Then there were complications after that. Thaksin has a history of lung disease and high blood pressure,” Mr Winyat said.

The inquiry follows a petition filed by former Democrat MP Charnchai Issarasenarak, who asked the court to investigate the department’s decision to allow Thaksin to receive treatment at the police hospital on his first night in custody.

Although the court dismissed Mr Charnchai’s petition on the basis that he was not a directly affected party, it decided to look into the matter itself and required those involved, including Thaksin, to submit explanations.

Thaksin, 75, was sentenced to eight years in prison — later reduced to one year by a royal pardon — after returning to Thailand in August 2023. He never spent a single night in jail, and became eligible for parole after six months.

Inmates are legally permitted to receive treatment outside prison for 120 days, but the Department of Corrections allowed him to continue his stay at the hospital for 180 days, saying that conditions in prison could threaten his life.

Thaksin paid all the costs for his six-month stay, including a VIP room on the hospital’s 14th floor that cost 8,500 baht a night, a parliamentary committee was told in November.

Pheu Thai stays mum

The governing Pheu Thai Party on Friday distanced itself from the case, saying it would refrain from discussing the matter and let the process take its course.

“As the core coalition party, we’re concerned that our comments may be seen as contempt of court,” said Pheu Thai spokesman Danuporn Punakanta.

PM’s Office Minister Chousak Sirinil said the court inquiry would set the record straight as the public remains sceptical about whether Thaksin received privileged treatment.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter, was also grilled over the controversy in a recent parliamentary censure debate.

Mr Chousak noted many people feel being detained in hospital is not a form of detention, but he insisted it is very much so, with corrections officials fully authorised to manage the court’s sentence.

Whether Thaksin’s medical records will be revealed depends on the court, he said, adding that his transfer did not require court permission as claimed by Mr Charnchai.

“That’s within the jurisdiction of the corrections department,” Mr Chousak said.