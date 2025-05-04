Anutin 'not blacklisted by ISOC'

Listen to this article

Anutin Charnvirakul

The Royal Thai Army has denied claims that Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is blacklisted by the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) for exploiting the monarchy for political gain.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree on Saturday dismissed the allegation as baseless and misleading. He said Anutin's name appeared in an internal intelligence report not in a negative context, but rather in a manner supportive of the monarchy.

"The claim that Mr Anutin is on a blacklist for misusing the monarchy is simply untrue," said Maj Gen Winthai.

"In fact, the document mentions him in a positive light, citing his statement from August 2024 that he would not support any party or individual advocating amendments to Section 112 of the Criminal Code."

The controversy erupted after a parliamentary security commission meeting on Thursday revealed the existence of an Isoc document categorising individuals allegedly benefiting from royal references.

The list reportedly included high-profile figures such as Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and Phayao MP Capt Thammanat Prompao, who serves as an adviser to the Kla Tham Party, alongside groups accused of opposing the monarchy, including the People's Party Facebook page.

Maj Gen Winthai confirmed the document's authenticity but stressed it had been misused and misinterpreted.

"Certain individuals leaked and circulated the report without proper context, leading to misunderstanding both of the individuals named and of Isoc itself," he said.

Mr Anutin, who also serves as a deputy director of Isoc, expressed disbelief at the accusations.

"I've never used the monarchy for personal or political gain -- not even in thought. I've always acted with utmost loyalty," he said, adding he intends to formally request the document to verify its contents.

The Bhumjaithai Party leader also took to Facebook, calling for responsible journalism and criticising those who circulated what he described as a "careless and groundless" report.

He reiterated his lifelong devotion to the monarchy, citing past royal honours and personal expressions of loyalty.

The issue has sparked broader scrutiny of Isoc's internal intelligence practices. People's Party MP Rangsiman Rome, chair of the House Committee on National Security, on Thursday raised concerns over politically charged information being circulated among agencies without oversight.

He said Isoc had confirmed the authenticity of the document and said there were no disputes over its validity.

However, Isoc denies that the content reflects errors by its personnel. Mr Rangsiman said the repeated errors were not mere mistakes but deliberate actions aimed at political defamation.

He added that such documents had been disseminated among various agencies, requiring official endorsement. As such, if legal action is warranted, it should proceed without delay.

"If Isoc genuinely has no involvement in political defamation or division, then those responsible must be held accountable," said Mr Rangsiman.

The army spokesman admitted Isoc's intelligence division had produced the document as part of the army's public relations strategy targeting influencers and journalists who follow the military's work.