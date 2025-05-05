Pita vows a comeback in 9 years to be 'best prime minister'

Listen to this article

Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat and Benjamaporn Srilaboot, a candidate for the People's Party running in a local election, pose for photos with their supporters during a campaign in the Khon Kaen municipality on Sunday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - Pita Limjaroenrat has set his sights on the premiership and claimed he will be the "best prime minister" after returning from a political ban which still has nine years to run.

"I am on a journey across the country to accumulate knowledge. And I will return in nine years to be the best prime minister of Thailand," the leader of the now-defunct Move Forward Party told supporters on Sunday.

Mr Pita is on a campaign trail to woo voters for candidates of the People's Party running for elections for municipality mayors and council members in Khon Kaen and other provinces. The poll is scheduled for next Sunday.

The People's Party fielded candidates in several provinces in local elections but won only one in Lamphun province in February.

In Khon Kaen, Benjamaporn Srilaboot of the People's Party faces four other contestants – independents or representatives of local political parties, but all affiliated with national parties.

Mr Pita expected a win in Khon Kaen, anticipating support in urban areas where the People's Party has a strong base, including young voters who are students at Khon Kaen University.

He is serving a 10-year ban from politics and Move Forward was ordered to shut down by the Constitutional Court in August last year for purportedly jeopardising the constitutional monarchy and national security. Nine other Move Forward executive members were also barred from politics for 10 years.

Move Forward won the general election in 2023 but failed to form a coalition government, paving the way for Pheu Thai to administer the country after the Thaksin-backed party canvassed enough MPs.