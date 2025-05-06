Singer Ammy the Bottom Blues wins appeal against lese majeste charge

Listen to this article

Singer Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, aka Ammy the Bottom Blues, receives roses from supporters after arriving in a bed at the Office of Attorney-General to be officially informed of the lese majeste charge on Feb 17, 2021. The singer was recovering from an eye operation at the time. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the lese majeste case brought against singer Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan and halved the four-year prison term given to co-defendant Promsorn Viradhammajari.

The Appeal Court Region 1's decision was read out in the Thanyaburi Provincial Court on Tuesday.

It upheld the appeal against conviction and sentencing filed by Mr Chai-amorn, better known as Ammy the Bottom Blues. The charged followed a speech and song he performed outside the provincial court in Pathum Thani province on Jan 14, 2021, demanding the release of Thammasat University student Sirichai Nathuang from prison.

The Appeal Court dismissed the case, giving him the benefit of doubt due to questionable evidence filed by prosecutors.

His co-defendant Promsorn, a political activist, was initially sentenced to four years in prison.The court at the time deemed his behaviour a threat to the monarchy. The Appeal Court reduced the sentence by half because he confessed before the court.

The singer was fined 200 baht and Promsorn 100 baht.

The two took part in a rally outside the Thanyaburi court four years ago calling for the release of Sirichai, who was also arrested on a charge of lese majeste.