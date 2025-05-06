Energy minister’s shareholding under microscope

Activist petitions Election Commission to investigate, says PM could also be in trouble

Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga speaks during a parliament session on Sept 12, 2023. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee has called on the Election Commission (EC) to investigate shareholdings in four companies by Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

Mr Sonthiya on Tuesday urged the commission to investigate whether the minister’s alleged holding of the shares infringed on the constitution and the 2018 organic law on the election of members of parliament.

He submitted additional evidence to support his allegations.

Mr Sonthiya earlier filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC),alleging that Mr Pirapan had been benefiting from the four companies despite having transferred his shares to a legal entity managing assets on his behalf.

“If Mr Pirapan is confident he doesn’t hold shares in the four companies as accused, he must come forward to confirm his innocence,” Mr Sonthiya said on Tuesday.

He said he would also petition Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to launch an investigation into the alleged misconduct.

If the premier fails to respond appropriately, Mr Sonthiya said he would ask the NACC to investigate, in which case he warned that the PM could end up being found guilty of violating the charter as well.

Ms Paetongtarn has expressed confidence that Mr Pirapan’s eligibility to serve as a cabinet minister was carefully verified before his appointment.

Mr Pirapan is also facing trouble on other fronts, including accusations of online bullying by his supporters.

“fan base” designed to bully and discriminate others online holding different political views

At parliament on Tuesday, political commentator Anthitchan Kuharuengrong submitted a letter to asking whether Mr Pirapan had a role in creating an online “fan base” designed to bully people holding different political views. That would demand an ethical investigation, he said.

The minister was accused earlier of violating ethics for placing a sticker bearing his name on relief bags distributed to disaster victims in southern Thailand in December, according to the investigative news outlet Isra News.

The bags were reportedly produced by another state office. According to observers, Mr Pirapan’s claim, whether intentional or not, of having a part in distributing them violates ethical regulations for political office holders.

Mr Pirapan said on Tuesday that he had not been summoned by the NACC to hear questions about the relief bags or his shareholdings.