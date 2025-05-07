EC offers poll reward to whistleblowers

Listen to this article

The Election Commission (EC) is offering cash rewards of up to one million baht for information about fraud related to upcoming elections for municipality mayors and council members.

The offers are in accordance with EC regulations on expenses in gathering information about poll fraud and irregularities.

Those eligible to receive rewards must follow the correct protocol, which includes submitting information to EC investigators or authorised officials in person, providing the names and addresses of the accused or possible witnesses, and giving clear and adequate details about the alleged irregularities. The amount they receive will depend on the results of an EC investigation or court rulings. The rewards range from 25,000 to 1 million baht.

The elections for municipality mayors and council members are scheduled to take place on May 11 in 76 provinces from 8am to 5pm to fill seats left vacant by those who completed their terms on March 27.

There are 4,558 mayoral candidates, and 60,521 for municipal councils. The EC is aiming for a voter turnout of 70%, up from 66% in 2021.

The main opposition People's Party is fielding most candidates, contesting 39 provinces. The ruling Pheu Thai Party has only one candidate running for mayor of Nakhon Chiang Mai, leaving the polls open to local political families and networks.