‘60 senators’ to face vote-fixing charges

Election Commission expected to send out summonses soon in connection with 2024 election

Senate candidates gather for the final round of voting in Nonthaburi province on June 26 last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chapattarasill)

The Election Commission (EC) is expected to summon around 60 senators to acknowledge charges related to alleged vote-fixing in last year’s Senate election, a source said on Wednesday.

The senators are accused of violating Sections 32, 36, 62, 70 and 77 of the organic law on the selection of the Senate, said the source on condition of anonymity. If found guilty, they could face one to 10 years in jail and/or a fine between 20,000 and 200,000 baht and revocation of election rights for 20 years.

“Those who are summoned must meet the EC to acknowledge the charge, and they will have the opportunity to clarify the allegations. The EC will review the case, determine if they should be disqualified and ask the Supreme Court to revoke their election rights,” the source said.

The seven-member investigation team is led by Chanin Noilek, deputy secretary-general of the commission. It also comprises three officers from the Department of Special Investigation.

The EC investigation into election fraud is being conducted parallel to one by the DSI, which has been looking into money-laundering allegations related to the Senate polls held last June.

It is widely speculated that the fraud allegations are directed against “blue bloc” senators, a reference to a group known to favour the Bhumjaithai Party, a government coalition member.

The final Senate vote on June 26 produced some highly unusual results, notably a preponderance of winners from provinces where Bhumjaithai is strong electorally. Buri Ram, the home base of party patriarch Newin Chidchob, sent 14 senators to the Upper House. Bangkok elected only nine.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Wednesday he has no details about the EC probe, although three DSI investigators are part of the EC investigating team, and the case might use evidence collected by the DSI.

Meanwhile, Senator Pisit Apiwattanawong brushed aside the report about the investigations.

“I’m ready to meet the EC if it summons me. And if the DSI is authorised by the EC to summon me, I will also comply,” he said. “Everything must be done through the EC.”

Dozens of senators have petitioned the National Anti-Corruption (NACC) to investigate what they believe to be malfeasance committed by Pol Col Tawee and DSI director-general Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam. The group alleges the DSI took up the investigation despite having no authority to do so, as all poll-related investigations fall within the jurisdiction of the EC.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai leader, on Wednesday distanced himself from the senators said to be facing investigation, while accusing the press of misleading the public about him and his party being linked to them.

Mr Anutin, also the interior minister, said he has made it clear that all government organisations and officials under the ministry, including provincial governors, must fully cooperate with the DSI because the ministry is duty-bound to do so.

He also dismissed speculation in some media reports that his ministry was at odds with the Ministry of Justice over the DSI investigation.

Mr Anutin’s claims followed a development in which Amnat Charoen provincial governor, Narong Thepsena, claimed three men posing as DSI officers pressured two former female Senate candidates to admit to collusion.

Pol Col Tawee later confirmed that DSI officers were recently in the province but said he wasn’t aware of the claimed witness intimidation.