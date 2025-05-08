Opposition lashes out at car park project costing B105m

The new parliament house by the Chao Phraya River.

The opposition People's Party (PP) unveiled new information regarding another costly parliament project to construct a car park building.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a PP MP who chairs a House committee on political development, mass communications and public participation, on Wednesday said the secretariat of the House of Representatives issued an announcement regarding a winning bidder for a 104.5-million-baht project to design a car park building on Sam Sen Road.

The announcement was signed by Sub Lt Aphat Sukkhanant, the House's secretary-general, and issued on March 25.

Of all parliament's 15 renovation projects, the car park project is the most costly at more than 4.5 billion baht, Mr Parit said.

The project was approved in principle by the cabinet on Jan 28. It will be financed by budget allocations from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 fiscal years.

However, a request for a budget allocation of about 1.53 billion baht from the 2026 fiscal year has not yet been approved by the cabinet. Deliberations of the budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year will be held on May 28-30.

Mr Parit said the House committee will invite representatives of the secretariat of the House to provide an explanation on Thursday.

According to sources, parliament's underground car park building will be 13 metres deep, with at least three storeys that can accommodate up to 4,600 vehicles.

The area at the ground level will also accommodate at least 19 buses, with other areas for office buildings and utility systems.

Criticism is mounting against parliament's request for a billion baht in additional budget for renovations, despite the new chambers only opening last year.

Among the contentious proposals are requests for 113 million baht to fund the refurbishment of parliament's Sala Kaeo (Crystal Pavilion), and a 180-million-baht sum to install a 4D cinema.

Parliament said the "cinema" will be an information room for visitors.

Another 118 million baht will also be sought to upgrade the lighting in seminar rooms; 117 million baht to refurbish the kitchen area and repurpose part of it as a recreation room; and another 99-million-baht request to upgrade the sound and video systems in parliament's 1,500-seat conference room.