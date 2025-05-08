Opposition questions B105m design bill for parliament car park

Construction of the Sappaya-Sapasathan building began in 2013 and it was originally scheduled to open in late 2015. By the time it finally opened in July 2019, its budget had ballooned from 13 billion baht to 24 billion baht.

The opposition People’s Party has released new information regarding another costly parliament project to construct a car park building.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a People’s Party MP who chairs a House committee on political development, mass communications and public participation, said the secretariat of the House of Representatives issued an announcement regarding a winning bidder for a 104.5-million-baht project to design a car park building on Sam Sen Road.

The announcement was signed by Aphat Sukkhanant, the House secretary-general, and issued on March 25.

Of the 15 renovation projects proposed at parliament, the car park project is the most costly at more than 4.5 billion baht, Mr Parit said.

The cabinet approved the project in principle on Jan 28. It will be financed by budget allocations from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 fiscal years.

However, a request for a budget allocation of 1.53 billion baht from fiscal 2026 has not yet been approved by the cabinet. Deliberations on the budget bill 2026 will be held on May 28-30.

Mr Parit said the House committee will invite representatives of the secretariat of the House to provide an explanation on Thursday.

According to sources, the underground car park building will be 13 metres deep, with at least three storeys that can accommodate up to 4,600 vehicles.

The area at the ground level will also accommodate at least 19 buses, with other areas for office buildings and utility systems.

Criticism is mounting against parliament’s request for a billion baht in additional budget for renovations, despite the new chambers only opening last year.

Among the contentious proposals are requests for 113 million baht to fund the refurbishment of parliament’s Sala Kaeo (Crystal Pavilion), and a 180-million-baht sum to install a 4D cinema.

Parliament said the “cinema” will be an information room for visitors.

Another 118 million baht will also be sought to upgrade the lighting in seminar rooms; 117 million baht to refurbish the kitchen area and repurpose part of it as a recreation room; and another 99-million-baht request to upgrade the sound and video systems in parliament’s 1,500-seat conference room.